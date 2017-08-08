Rihanna’s Crop Over Look is Further Proof She’s Not of This World

In decades to come, your grandchildren will pull on your sleeve and ask, wide-eyed, eager: “where were you when Rihanna posted the Boomerang of her shimmying in her 2017 Crop Over outfit?”

They’re talking about this, by the way:

Videos by VICE

Yes, once a year, like Father Christmas but sexier and with diamantés, Rihanna attends Barbados’ traditional Crop Over parade, wearing carnival dress and basically sending the everyone into cardiac arrest. This year, though, it feels like things have been taken up a notch: it’s over the last year or so that Rih has become recognised as a living fashion icon (despite actually being one for years), and so whatever she wore, it was probably going to stop your timeline in its tracks.

But, Rihanna being Rihanna, she obviously surpassed expectations and showed up looking like an under-the-sea goddess, which, realistically, is probably actually her true form. Surrounded as she is by uninspiring mortals at all times, it was only a matter of time until she started to reveal herself? I guess basically what I’m saying is: we should all start praying to Rihanna now? I mean, makes sense.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.