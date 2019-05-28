Rihanna’s Latest Instagrams Prove We’ll Buy Whatever She’s Selling

Rihanna has outdone everyone’s social media game with four viral tweets and Instagram posts from a preview event for the Paris opening of Fenty’s pop-up store. In a series of stunning photos published Monday, Rihanna teased looks presumably from the collection ahead of Wednesday’s Fenty site launch, offering barely any info aside from the occasional “@Fenty” caption. So we decided to do the public service of reading into her photos and extracting lessons like the true gift that they are.
The first lesson: Tiny sunglasses are over. The trend was great while it lasted (have you thrown shade while wearing actual shades? No? Because it’s incredible.) But according to Ri-Ri that fad ended [checks Instagram] yesterday.
Videos by VICE
Next up: Did you recently get your nails done for summer? Pink? Red? Aqua? The summer color is now lime green, actually. But don’t worry, because Rihanna has graciously answered our follow-up questions about what to wear it with lime green nails. Muted earth tones…apparently.
Rihanna’s photos also teach us what it means to be fashion-ready for any occasion. Is a shoulder-height flower bouquet threatening to distract from your look in a picture? Not today, Satan. Are you posing next to a gold sign for the brand that you took over the fashion industry with? Fenty looks shine bright too. Or maybe your lifestyle is a little different from Rihanna’s. Maybe you’ve been trying to make medieval jousting reenactments cool again and need a jean corset to give the movement a boost. Fenty can make big things happen for many causes.
But the best lesson Rih hath bestowed is that there are no rules to fashion, only a boss vibe that sells it. Apparently you don’t even need to wear any clothes at all to advertise them. A little ice and your own Fenty lipstick will do the trick.
A Rih ethos sells itself. The vibe is camp without being too camp. It’s transcendent. It’s that guy who killed a mountain lion with his bare hands. It’s a fantastical realm where Megan Thee Stallion and Pam Grier make a Bad Boyz spin off. It’s knowing Drake spent over $100 million on a private jet and Rihanna still won’t have his babies because she’s Rihanna, goddamnit.
Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.