Ripped to Shreds Calls Out Old-School Death Metal Band for Playing Festival With ‘Neo-Nazi Band’

Legendary death metal band Master has been called out by Ripped to Shreds for playing a music festival with Neo-Nazi bands.

The situation emerged on Monday, with the Bay Area metal band posting on social media that they were pulling out of a show featuring Master, specifically due to the Chicago-born death metal band playing the Metal Threat festival in their hometown, alongside a band called Arghoslent. Read Ripped to Shreds’ statement below:

“refusing to play with a neonazi band like arghoslent that glorifies the black slave trade is the lowest possible bar and master still failed it, so we’re withdrawing from friday’s show at @924gilmanstreet support to @bitterendbooking for doing the right thing and canceling the show. we’re still leaving heavy talent, but i would like to clarify that heavy talent only reps sinister, the sinister and master tour was booked as a package, and master booked their show with metal threat directly through paul dunski and not through heavy talent.”

Ripped to Shreds went on to say that they are also leaving the Heavy Talent booking agency because they feel strongly that the company “mismanaged the situation.”

In response, Master has shared some social media posts about the situation from other outlets on their official Instagram page, and offered a rebuttal that noted they “don’t even listen to metal” a majority of the time:

THEY BEGGED OUR BOOKING AGENT TO GET ON THIS SHOW KNOWING FULL WELL WE WERE ALREADY SCHEDULED TO PLAY METAL THREAT. OBVIOUSLY THEY SAW AN OPPORTUNITY TO GET THEIR DOGSHIT BAND SOME HYPE. WE’RE OUT HERE WORKING TO SUPPORT OUR FAMILIES. THAT DUDE IS HOME IN HIS COMFY SHOEBOX APARTMENT IN SF WRITING ARTICLES ABOUT HOW HE’S OPPRESSED IN THE MUSIC BUSINESS. WE DON’T EVEN LISTEN TO METAL 98% OF THE TIME. RIDICULOUS. LIKE WE HAVE TIME TO SIT THERE (LIKE THIS LOSER) AND GO THROUGH EVERY BAND PLAYING A 4 DAY. FESTIVAL AND READ THROUGH ALL THEIR LYRICS TO SEE IF THEY SAY THINGS THAT HURT OUR FEELINGS. WE’RE WORKING.

So that’s all the info. Do with it what you will. But I’ll say, it’s super easy to just say “fuck nazis” and go on about your business.