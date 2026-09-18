Rise Against and Alkaline Trio Swap Songs for New Split Record Ahead of Joint Tour

Rise Against and Alkaline Trio are heading out on a big joint tour this fall. To kick things off, the pair have dropped a split record where they each cover a song by the other.

On the new 2-song project, Rise Against takes on Alkaline Trio’s “Private Eye.” Then, Alkaline Trio delivers their rendition of Rise Against’s “Re-Education (Through Labor).” I know I’m aging myself here, but it’s essentially an elder-Millennial punk rock kids’ dream collab.

Videos by VICE

Play video

In a press release statement, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath noted how the Chicago-punk mutuals have a history that supersedes even their own individual careers.

“The connection between Alkaline Trio and Rise Against actually pre-dates both bands’ inceptions,” he said. “So we’ve all been there for both the awkward first steps and the flashes of promise. We have an understanding and appreciation of each other’s bands that could only come from being from the same scene.”

McIlrath added, “To still be standing this many years later is a testament to the fertile Chicago musical soil we come from and are proud to represent. We had so much fun sinking our teeth into their legendary song ‘Private Eye’.”

Rise Against and Alkaline Trio both came up in the late 90s Chicago punk scene

Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba spoke on the project as well, saying it’s a full-circle moment, two decades in the making. “It’s so much fun and such an honor to be swapping cover tunes with a band we’ve known personally and loved since we both formed and came up from our shows at the Fireside Bowl in Chicago,” shared Skiba.

He continued, “To see Rise Against become the band they are today has been a blast to track and to be a small part of through the years. To reconnect with this band and these people once again the way we are via tour, and this release feels the way it did when we first started: it’s almost completely for the love of each other and each other’s band. It feels like a tradition we started decades ago that naturally comes back to us; we are grateful to say.”

See below for the full list of Rise Against and Alkaline Trio’s fall tour dates.

Play video

September 22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

September 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 25 – Clearwater, FL – The Baycare Sound

September 26 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheater

September 27 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

September 30 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

October 1 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

October 6 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

October 7 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

October 9 – Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

October 12 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

October 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 15 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

October 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

October 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

October 20 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

October 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

October 23 – Irvine, CA – Great Park Live

Photo courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings and Rise Records