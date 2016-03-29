WATCH: ‘Rise of the Right,’ Our Film About Poland’s Violent Independence Day March

Every year, for Poland’s National Independence Day, tens of thousands of citizens attend a nationalist march in Warsaw—one of the largest in Europe. Since its inception, a cell of far-right soccer fans—or “ultras”—in attendance have clashed with police, and the demonstration has turned into a ferocious battle between the hooligans and the state.

This year, however, Poland elected a right-wing, socially conservative government on the eve of the march. We went to Warsaw to see how the far right Law and Justice Party would affect the traditionally hostile event.