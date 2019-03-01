The Rise of Trap in Southwest China: Chongqing

We hit up Wudu Montana and learn about his unique approach to Chinese trap. Chongqing’s rising star Bridge takes us on a tour of ‘the Atlanta of Chongqing’. Controversial rapper GAI recalls the creation of his hit track “Chao She Hui (Super Society)”.

Trap has broken the Chinese wall, and the two hottest trap scenes are the two largest cities in western China – Chengdu and Chongqing.

Videos by VICE

VICE goes to Chengdu and Chongqing to check out two of the most influential music labels—CDC (aka Chengdu Rap House) and GO$H MUSIC—to explore the realm of dialect rap and a new generation of hip-hop lifestyle and values. Our host Wes Chen, a veteran in the scene who has hosted a Chinese hip-hop radio show for over a decade, shares his knowledge of the hottest music and evolution of hip-hop in China.

Chengdu vs Chongqing: Which will emerge as the reigning city of Chinese hip-hop?