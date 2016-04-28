Rising Kiwi Soul Singer Bailey Wiley Is on the Move With ‘Take It From Me’

Kiwi neo soul artist Bailey Wiley has some moves. Her musical journey has taken her from small town Hawera, to Dunedin, Auckland and finally Berlin where her latest EP S.O.M.M. was recorded.

Her new video for “Take It From Me, is a stark but stylish piece that highlights Bailey’s considerable vocal talents and continues New Zealand’s love affair of modern dance in music videos.

We asked her why she likes to wander.

“For me as an artist ~ I feel stuck if I stay in one place for too long. It’s not that I get bored, I get restless. Just kinda said my goodbyes and rolled, then found myself on the other side of the world. Berlin was like nothing I’d ever seen. Was lit. All day, everyday. I kicked it with homie Noah Slee who is also a musician. We made music and he even put me up for a few shows ~ one being Lollapalooza where we performed w our other homie Ben Esser aka the cat that produced “Take It from Me”.

‘S.O.M.M’. is available now.