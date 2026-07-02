Rising Nu-Metal Band Killed in Building Collapse Caused by Earthquake

A devastating earthquake struck Venezuela on June 23, 2026. The tragedy has left over 1,700 people dead and at least 43,000 with unknown whereabouts. We have learned that the four members of rising nu-metal act Van Der Dijs were among the deceased.

According to a report from BBC News, two back-to-back earthquakes hit the city of La Guaira and its surrounding areas. The first registered a magnitude of 7.2, and the second hit a 7.5 magnitude. Sky News reported that the quakes destroyed about 60,000 buildings, leaving nearly 16,000 people homeless. The outlet also reported that one hotel collapse killed over 100 people who’d been deported from the United States.

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The Venezuelan president said they expect the Earthquake death toll to rise to 10,000 once rescuers pull all people from the rubble

Sadly, earthquake rescuers found the nu-metal band in the rubble of the building where they practiced. Van Der Dijs was Abraham Foucault (drums), Gabriel Gómez (guitar), Manuel van Der Dijs (vocals), and Xander Hernández (bass).

According to Metal Injection, Van Der Dijs was rehearsing at the time of the earthquakes. Their bodies were recovered by rescue teams in Tanaguarena, one of the districts hit the hardest. Just five days before the tragedy, Van Der Dijs played a sold-out show in La Castellana. They had been getting big in Venezuela and had several shows on the horizon.

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Since the sad news of Van Der Dijs was shared, many of the band’s fans have been taking to their YouTube videos to share memorial comments for the nu-metal band. “Rest in peace. A hug and much strength to our Venezuelan brothers and sisters,” one person wrote. “It’s a shame we didn’t get to know this incredible band in another way; their music will immortalize them.”

“It hurts so much. I started listening to them about a month ago, and now I get this news. So much talent taken away in such a cruel way,” someone else added. “My condolences to their families, may they rest in peace, and may their project never be forgotten; may their legacy live on with us.”

A final fan wrote, “My condolences to the families and friends of each member. They were talented; these are truly tragic losses. May they rest in peace.”

(All comments were translated from Spanish).