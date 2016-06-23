Ritual Howls Premiere Dreary “Scatter the Scars,” Announce New Record ‘Into the Water’



Photo by Megan Major

Ritual Howls call themselves “country goths,” which is a phrase that makes us think of John Wayne wearing a belt buckle that’s a skull with snakes coming out of its eyes. It’s also a perfect description for the Detroit band’s weird blend of American rockabilly, industrial, and disco, which, we know, is kind of a complicated idea to comprehend but just roll with us here. Below, we’re premering “Scatter the Scars,” the first track from the group’s upcoming album Into the Water out August 19 on felte. It’s the band’s third record and continues their apparent goal—which is to creep out some listeners and make HP Lovecraft proud as hell.

Videos by VICE

“Scatter the Scars” is a bit peculiar, acting like the soundtrack for some sort of weird montage in an 80s movie that involves characters who don’t say much (but probably do plenty of cocaine), a lot of concrete, empty warehouses, and the ominous feeling of death. But it’s also something that sounds a bit disco-y, and you can probably dance to it? We don’t know. What are we supposed to be, music journalists?

Listen to Ritual Howls’ “Scatter the Scars” below, and pre-order their new record Into the Water here.

06.23 Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar *

06.24 Chicago, IL @ Burlington Bar *

06.25 Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub *

06.26 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *

06.27 Columbus. OH @ Summit *

06.28 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville ^

08.02 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

08.12 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

* w/ YOU.

^ w/ Pop. 1280, YOU.