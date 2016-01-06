RJD2 Announces New Album, Hear Lead Single “Peace Of What” Now

It’s been three years since renowned beatmaker RJD2 released his last LP More Is Than Isn’t, on his own RJ’s Electrical Connections imprint. The artist moved to Philadelphia for year during that time, giving him a chance to really get to know the city whose soulful sounds he has loved for so long. This sense of personal discovery ended up having a very significant impact on his just-announced sixth album, Dame Fortune.



“Living in Philly provided a context for a lot of soul music that I had liked,” says RJD2 in the record’s press release. “Philly was a place where there were enough people who had the same musical vocabulary that I did, which made the music more than something I had just discovered on my own.”



Along with the album announcement, the producer has shared also shared an insistent, funk-driven cut from the album entitled “Peace Of What,” featuring vocals from Jordan Brown. Inspired by Main Source’s 1991 single “Peace Is Not the Word to Play,” the track takes on the common problem of people being unwilling to turn their politics into actions: “When I hear people talk of peace in America, the discrepancy between our words and our actions can get fatiguing,” he says. “I was trying to reflect the experience of people I know, which often feels like ‘We’re not ACTUALLY trying to do anything about this problem in our country.’”

Stream the track below, and be sure to get the album once it's out March 25 on RJ's Electrical Connections.

