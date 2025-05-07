Road Rage Incident Ended With OnlyFans Model Pooping on a Car

They’re calling her the “Delco Pooper.” That’s the moniker that’s been placed on OnlyFans model, Christina Solometo, after she was charged with, well, pooping on someone’s car.

The 42-year-old woman from Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (in Delaware County, thus the nickname), was engulfed in a road rage incident that reached the point of no return when Solometo got out of her car and crapped right on the hood of the other car.

Videos by VICE

She is now facing several charges, with none being more hilarious than “depositing waste on a highway.” The others include indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, along with property damage.

This Road Rage Incident Ended With Someone Pooping on a Car

Philly Mag did some digging into the story and spoke with Solometo. Through their conversations, they learned that she has “lawyered up” and got her on the record as not being “the angry one” in the ordeal. Her actions suggest otherwise, but I guess the court can decide on that one.

She runs an OnlyFans page that specializes in feet pics. Yep. Her page even has a tagline on it that reads, “C*m with my feet and toes on a fabulous journey beyond your wildest dreams.”

Christina Solometo

The viral story even had PEOPLE reaching out to those involved. The outlet spoke with Prospect Park police chief, David Madonna, who noted that the other driver didn’t initially want to pursue charges, but that the “police department will be moving forward with pressing charges” regardless.

He said the act of pooping on another person’s car is not “something I can turn a blind eye to.” Credit to the chief for even entertaining this ridiculous incident and being serious about it.

Man, I miss the days when you could just flip someone off and drive past them and move about your day. Now you’ve gotta worry about someone rolling up and dropping one on the hood of your car.

Boy, times have changed!