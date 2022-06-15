The VICE Starter Pack for Taking an Epic, Unforgettable Road Trip

Ah, the open road. There’s nothing more formative than packing up the Jeep with your best pals and absolutely winging it on a journey through our country’s greatest natural wonders. But don’t be like 22-year-old me, peeing into a CVS bag in the back seat of a Mini Cooper on the highway while your friend in the driver’s seat has their foot firmly pressed on the gas so as to not miss the campground check-in cut off. Sure, you might form lasting memories, but being underprepared for a road trip can also leave lasting emotional damage from seeing a side of your friends you never thought you would (their customer service voice). If you’re not fortunate enough to own a fully outfitted Supreme Airstream trailer or to scam your way into borrowing your step-dad Jim’s prized RV, don’t worry baby, this ain’t my first rodeo. I’m here to hold your hand on the journey that is packing for the ultimate summer road trip.

So let’s hop right into which accoutrements are must-have road trip essentials, and which are safe to leave behind, because space is tight and there’s no extra room for your larger-than-life-sized emotional support sloth. Trust me, you’re never gonna use that portable shower, but sunshades will save you from absolutely roasting in the full Turkish bathhouse sauna that is camping in your car during the summer in Manchester, Tennessee (Shoutout Bonnaroo-goers). These are the thoughtful must-haves, like a dash cam for recording anything crazy you might see on the road (always be on the lookout for sus drivers and UFO’s), a tent that fits over your car, and even a portable toilet, which you’ll only ever regret NOT packing. Plus, you’ve got to bring the best and highest-rated versions of all your basic necessities; including car mattresses, camping blankets, and an all-in-one charging port that can juice up multiple devices.

If you’re still planning your trip, be sure to check out our guides to the best Airbnbs near national parks and the coolest kitsch motels and 70s-themed horny “love” hotels for when you just can’t handle another night in nature. Once you know how far and where you’re going, it’ll be easier to figure out what can stay at home (we love you water shoes, but we’re going to the desert) and what is going to enhance your voyage (portable urinal, anyone?) So as long as you get your brakes checked and make sure to throw out that moldy-ass tinfoil swan before departure, we’ve got your packing list to make your next road trip the most epic, karaoke-filled, memory-making vacation of all time.

The best roadside emergency kits

An emergency-preparedness kit is essential, and there are tons on the market. We absolutely love the re-designed, highly aesthetic go bag from Judy, which includes everything from pliers, flashlights, and gloves to a first aid kit, but there are also great affordable options on Amazon that will get you out of any sticky situation.

We highly suggest bringing a USB-rechargeable jump-starter that will absolutely save your life if the car battery dies, and, as a bonus, can also charge up all your electronics in an emergency.

While you’re at it—throw in a LifeStraw—which purifies drinking water, whether it’s funky tap water or from a stream next to your campsite—for good measure.

More ultra-helpful picks if you’re going to be doing a ton of driving

OK, let’s get real for a minute. Hours of staring at nothing but asphalt can start to take a toll on your psyche (I’ve seen truckers doing wild things on the long stretch of California highway between Bradley and King City), but there are plenty of tools that you might not think of until the worst happens. For example, that 16-year-old that hits your bumper while merging and then takes off—no worries, you’ve got a dash cam. Thought you maybe witnessed an alien abduction, but no ones gonna believe you? Boom, it’s on video. This dash cam has over 22,000 reviews on Amazon and a rating of 4.4 out of 5. It offers 4K ultra HD recording capabilities, which means Bigfoot will be incredibly in-focus, plus built-in Wi-Fi and GPS that will automatically track your location and speed, and make it super easy to view and download videos straight to your phone.

You may make an unexpected stop at a must-see road-side attraction like the world’s only Corn Palace, or the real life Dolly Parton fever dream that is The Madonna Inn. And if those places serve booze, you may imbibe some corn whiskey or a Madonna Cadillac marg—we don’t blame you. But to make sure you’re ACTUALLY good to drive, and not just trying to convince yourself, pick up the absolute (and literal) life-saver that is a breathalyzer. This super highly rated BACtrack model comes with you on your keychain, offers smartphone connectivity, and even provides an estimated time when you’ll be back to totally sober.

When you’ve gotta book it to your next destination, there are no more unaccounted for stops allowed—not even bathroom breaks. But that’s OK, because you prepared your car with your own portable pee bottles (for all bodies) and a lined trash can with a lid for, you know. Also clutch: biodegradable wipes for freshening up, and an on-the-go bidet for a reminder of home.

The best essentials and upgrades for car camping

Next on the list are must-have items to master sleeping in your car. If you’re an avid camper that thrives when building a fire or pitching a tent in the pouring rain, feel free to scroll through this section. But, for the rest of us that couldn’t and wouldn’t want to compete against Bear Grylls, let me introduce you to the heavy hitters responsible for ultimate roadside comfort. Get off the ground and away from bugs and critters with a top-of-the-line-car-top tent with a built-in mattress from the classic camping brand Thule, or opt for a more budget friendly version that attaches to the back of any SUV or car.

Luno’s car camping mattress is built for maximum comfort when snoozing with the seats down, and is available in four sizes for various hatchbacks and SUVs.

You’ll also need some handy-dandy sun shades, indispensable window screens to keep bugs out, and perhaps a nice novelty screen for the front window. There are choices to suit your many moods, from Rick & Morty to the Golden Girls.

What to pack for making memories

One of the best parts about taking an amazing road trip is documenting it with photos of all of your weirdest, most breathtaking, or most unexpected pit stops. If you’re planning on just taking a bunch of half-assed iPhone pics, let us stop you there: You need a camera upgrade. For starters, our editor loves this lens that will upgrade your phone camera to near-professional quality. But there’s just something about analog, so you may also want to bring a compact Polaroid camera, or water-proof disposables that you don’t have to worry about losing or getting damaged.

Lastly, a drone may seem excessive, but not when you can get one that is super well-reviewed for under $50. One reviewer with a ton of drone experience wrote, “all the money we spent on the other drones and this one made us smile more! The price point is low enough that you don’t have [to] worry about crashing. But if (when) you do, this thing is tough enough to shake it off and get right back in the air. Get one of these—you won’t be sorry!”

Finally, don’t forget to jazz up your steel horse with some fuzzy dice, an ultra-luxe car air freshener from D.S. & Durga, and an iPad mount for the back of head rests a la Pimp My Ride. For those many meals on the road, you’re gonna be dipping a lot of fries and chicken tenders, which is why a 3-D printed fast-food-sauce holder is truly a road trip must-have. Pass the ranch, please. Lastly, This fun little cocktail table upon a spike is perfect for driving up to a lookout point and watching the sunset in style.

Alright—you’ve got all the road trip essentials for a summer vacation you’ll be reminiscing about for decades. Check your brake fluids and set aside a gazillion dollars for gas before you pack up and set off on an adventure to rival Fievel Goes West.

