Roadburn Announces First 2017 Artists: Coven, Warning, Baroness, Zeal & Ardor

​The most wonderful time of the year is rapidly approaching! No, not Christmas—ROADBURN​, the Netherlands’ yearly celebration of all things heavy (and hands down the best festival in continental Europe, in my not-so-humble opinion). This year’s edition will take place in Tilburg April 20-23; the first round of band announcements has just been unveiled, and boy, oh boy, 2017 is already shaping up to be a doozy. Tickets go on sale October 20, and from the looks of things, will sell the fuck out immediately.

Roadburn 2017’s guest curator is John Dyer Baizely—renowned artist, Baroness​ founder, and all-around bearded Renaissance man. I’m really intrigued to see which artists he brings into the fold—I know the man’s got good taste, and have the feeling he’s going to take this opportunity to throw us all for a loop or two. He’ll be curating the main stage on Friday 21 April, and Het Patronaat on Saturday 22 April; Baroness will perform on the Friday night.

In addition, GNOD​ will be this year’s Artist in Residence​; the British Krautrock OGs will perform four times during the festival in celebration of the band’s 10th anniversary.



American Satanic rock icons Coven will play their first show in decades, and for the first time ever on European soil. High Priestess Jinx Dawson comments, “Roadburn Festival’s intrepid ring master, Walter, hath stirred us from our Coven lair. We shall be performing a musickal ritual for the first time in many ages.We are wickedly delighted to travel to the Netherlands for this very special festival concert, and to bring our musickal form of Witchcraft once again to the live stage.”​

They’ll be joining Perturbator​, Schammaschm Les Discrets,Oranssi Pazuzu​, Pillorian (John Haughm’s new post-Agalloch project) and a rare live performance from Noisey faves Zeal & Ardor.​

Most thrillingly of all, Warning (!) will perform Watching from a Distance ​​(!!) in its entirety (!!!) at Roadburn 2017. I’m in absolute shock over the thought that I’ll actually get to see those songs—songs that have meant so very, very much to me at so many different points in my life—played live, in the most perfect setting imaginable: arm in arm with friends, surrounded by the faithful, in doom’s most hallowed hall. I’m getting a little emotional just thinking about it, so you can imagine how Patrick Walker must feel!



As he commented, “I am humbled that there is still an interest in Watching from a Distance all these years on, and I’m going to be very moved to be able to play it for an audience at Roadburn 2017.”



