Roast Chicken with Grilled Spring Vegetables Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

for the chicken:

1 (3-pound|1361-gram) whole chicken

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ bunch thyme, minced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 bunch radishes, trimmed and quartered, plus 2 radishes, thinly sliced

1 pint snow peas, trimmed

2 small fennel, cut into wedges

for the dressing:

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 lemons, zested and juiced

1 bunch mint, minced

½ bunch thyme, minced

1 shallot, minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

olive oil

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Season the chicken all over, inside and out, with salt and pepper. Rub it with the garlic and thyme. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a small oven-proof skillet. Add the chicken and cook, turning as needed, until browned all over, 8 minutes. Pop it into the oven and bake until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken reads 165°F, about 35 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes before carving. Meanwhile, light a grill. Toss the vegetables with the remaining olive oil, salt, and pepper. Grill the vegetables, turning as needed, until charred and slightly soft, 2 to 3 minutes for the snap peas, 5 minutes for the radish, and 12 to 15 minutes for the fennel. Transfer to a serving platter with the chicken. To make the dressing, toss all the ingredients together in a medium bowl. Add olive oil to thin it out. Serve with the chicken and vegetables.

