Roast Porchetta Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 8-10

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the porchetta:

1 head garlic

¼ cup|5 grams minced fennel fronds

¼ cup|14 grams minced fresh rosemary

¼ cup|10 grams minced fresh sage

2 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon freshly grated black pepper

1 tablespoon red chile flakes

1 ½ teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg

1 orange

1 (6-7 pound|2.8 kilogram) piece of skin-on pork belly

3 cups|710 ml canola oil

for the sandwich:

1 ½ cups|305 grams mayonnaise

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 scallions, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8-10 brioche buns

4 ounces|113 grams arugula, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 450°F. Cut ¼-inch off the top of the garlic bulb, then wrap the bulb in foil. Roast until the garlic is soft and caramelized, about 40 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then squeeze the cloves from the bulb into a bowl. Add the fennel fronds, rosemary, sage, salt, pepper, chile flakes, and nutmeg to the bowl with the garlic, then zest in the orange. Roll up the pork belly and make a score on the skin where it begins to go inside of the roll. Using the score as a guide, trim the excess skin to ensure only the “outside” skin of the roll remains. Then score both sides of the pork belly in a cross hatch pattern, about 2-inches apart and ½-inch deep on the meat side and about 1-inch apart and ¼-inch deep on the skin side. Rub the garlic mixture all over the meat side of the pork, making sure to get it all up in the cracks and everything. Roll the pork belly making sure to start on the skinless portion of the roast. Using butcher’s twine, tie the roast in 2-inch intervals. Transfer the roast to a rack lined baking sheet bake for 40 minutes, then lower the heat to 300°F. Bake until a thermometer inserted reads 145°F, about 1 ½ hours. Allow the porchetta to rest for 30 minutes before removing the twine and the skin. Discard the twine and slice the skin into ½-inch thick slices. Slice the porchetta into ½-inch thick pieces and set aside.

Heat the canola oil in a small saucepan over medium-high until a deed-fry thermometer reads 375°F. Working in batches, add the pork skin and fry until crispy, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt. To serve, whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, garlic, scallions, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Toast the insides of the buns and spread some mayonnaise on the insides. Top with a piece of porchetta and some crispy skin, as well as some arugula and the top bun, then serve.

