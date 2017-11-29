Roasted Carrots and Mushrooms with Farro Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

for the farro:

kosher salt, to taste

2 cups dried farro

8 ounces|225 grams baby carrots, cleaned and halved lengthwise

6 tablespoons|90 ml extra-virgin olive oil

6 ounces|170 grams mixed mushrooms, sliced or halved if large

1 teaspoon chili flakes

3 shallots, thinly sliced

2 sprigs thyme, leaves picked

2 tablespoons minced parsley

for the charred scallion salsa verde:

1 bunch parsley, leaves only

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 bunches scallions, greens only

½ cup|120 ml red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon preserved truffles (optional)

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Bring 2 cups|473 ml of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add salt, to taste, and the farro and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, uncovered, until soft, about 20 minutes. Drain any excess water and cool. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Toss the carrots with 2 tablespoons of oil and salt on a baking sheet. Roast until soft and slightly charred, about 15 minutes. While the carrots are roasting, heat another 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden, 4 minutes. Season with salt and chili flakes. Wipe the skillet clean and add in the remaining oil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook the shallots and thyme, stirring, until the shallots are caramelized and brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt. Make the charred scallion salsa verde: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil and blanch the parsley leaves for 15 seconds. Drain and immediately transfer parsley to an ice bath. Drain again, then squeeze out all of the liquid. Transfer to a blender along with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and purée until smooth. Heat the oven broiler and toss the scallions with the remaining oil on a baking sheet. Cook the scallions, without flipping them, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Cool, then thinly slice. Add them to a bowl with the parsley purée, vinegar, truffles, and salt. To serve, place the farro on a serving platter. Top with the carrots, mushrooms, and shallots and drizzle with the salsa verde.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.