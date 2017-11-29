Roasted Carrots and Mushrooms with Farro Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients
for the farro:
kosher salt, to taste
2 cups dried farro
8 ounces|225 grams baby carrots, cleaned and halved lengthwise
6 tablespoons|90 ml extra-virgin olive oil
6 ounces|170 grams mixed mushrooms, sliced or halved if large
1 teaspoon chili flakes
3 shallots, thinly sliced
2 sprigs thyme, leaves picked
2 tablespoons minced parsley
for the charred scallion salsa verde:
1 bunch parsley, leaves only
¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil
2 bunches scallions, greens only
½ cup|120 ml red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon preserved truffles (optional)
kosher salt, to taste
Directions
- Bring 2 cups|473 ml of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Add salt, to taste, and the farro and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, uncovered, until soft, about 20 minutes. Drain any excess water and cool.
- Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Toss the carrots with 2 tablespoons of oil and salt on a baking sheet. Roast until soft and slightly charred, about 15 minutes.
- While the carrots are roasting, heat another 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the mushrooms and cook until golden, 4 minutes. Season with salt and chili flakes.
- Wipe the skillet clean and add in the remaining oil. Reduce the heat to medium and cook the shallots and thyme, stirring, until the shallots are caramelized and brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Season with salt.
- Make the charred scallion salsa verde: Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil and blanch the parsley leaves for 15 seconds. Drain and immediately transfer parsley to an ice bath. Drain again, then squeeze out all of the liquid. Transfer to a blender along with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and purée until smooth.
- Heat the oven broiler and toss the scallions with the remaining oil on a baking sheet. Cook the scallions, without flipping them, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Cool, then thinly slice. Add them to a bowl with the parsley purée, vinegar, truffles, and salt.
- To serve, place the farro on a serving platter. Top with the carrots, mushrooms, and shallots and drizzle with the salsa verde.
