Roasted Carrots with Orange Yogurt and Candied Garlic Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients



for the carrots:

3 bunches multi-colored carrots, cleaned

3 ounces|85 ml olive oil

3 sprigs fresh thyme

2 garlic cloves

1 bay leaf

kosher salt, to taste



for the orange yogurt:

1 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons orange zest

1 tablespoon lemon zest

kosher salt, to taste



for the sunflower seeds:

½ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup|120 ml canola oil

sunflower shoots, to garnish



for the candied garlic:

1 head garlic, finely chopped

1 cup|237 ml canola oil

⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar

Directions

Make the carrots: Heat the oven to 350°F|180°C. On a baking sheet, toss the carrots with the oil, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, and salt and roast until just tender, about 20 minutes. Cool. Make the orange yogurt: In a small bowl, mix the yogurt with the zests and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use. Prepare the sunflower seeds: Heat the sunflower seeds and oil in a small skillet over high. Cook, stirring constantly, until the seeds are golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the seeds cool in the oil. Make the candied garlic: Heat the garlic and the oil in a small skillet over high until lightly golden. Strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl and immediately toss the garlic with the sugar in a small bowl. Toss the carrots with the sunflower seeds and candied garlic and season with salt and pepper. Spread the yogurt onto a serving platter and place the carrots on top. Garnish with the sunflower shoots.

