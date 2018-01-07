Roasted Carrots with Orange Yogurt and Candied Garlic Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the carrots:
3 bunches multi-colored carrots, cleaned
3 ounces|85 ml olive oil
3 sprigs fresh thyme
2 garlic cloves
1 bay leaf
kosher salt, to taste
for the orange yogurt:
1 cup Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons orange zest
1 tablespoon lemon zest
kosher salt, to taste
for the sunflower seeds:
½ cup sunflower seeds
½ cup|120 ml canola oil
sunflower shoots, to garnish
for the candied garlic:
1 head garlic, finely chopped
1 cup|237 ml canola oil
⅓ cup confectioners’ sugar
Directions
- Make the carrots: Heat the oven to 350°F|180°C. On a baking sheet, toss the carrots with the oil, thyme, garlic, bay leaf, and salt and roast until just tender, about 20 minutes. Cool.
- Make the orange yogurt: In a small bowl, mix the yogurt with the zests and salt. Refrigerate until ready to use.
- Prepare the sunflower seeds: Heat the sunflower seeds and oil in a small skillet over high. Cook, stirring constantly, until the seeds are golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and let the seeds cool in the oil.
- Make the candied garlic: Heat the garlic and the oil in a small skillet over high until lightly golden. Strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a bowl and immediately toss the garlic with the sugar in a small bowl.
- Toss the carrots with the sunflower seeds and candied garlic and season with salt and pepper. Spread the yogurt onto a serving platter and place the carrots on top. Garnish with the sunflower shoots.
