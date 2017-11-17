Roasted Carrots with Pistachios Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
6 large carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch long pieces
½ cup unsalted butter, cubed
½ cup|118 ml maple syrup
¼ cup|60 ml apple cider
3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, leaves only
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup full-fat ricotta cheese
3-4 tablespoons roughly chopped pistachios
Directions
- Heat your oven to 450°F. In a casserole dish, combine the cut carrots, cubed butter, maple syrup, cider, and vinegar. Toss to combine, then sprinkle with the fresh thyme and salt. Roast until tender and golden, for about 30 minutes.
- When ready, spoon dollops of ricotta over the carrots, then sprinkle with chopped pistachios.
