Roasted Carrots with Tahini and Honey Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 bunches carrots (the nice long thin ones!) with green tops preferably (about 1 ¾ pounds|800 grams)

3 tablespoons olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon tahini

4 ½ teaspoons honey

2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. Toss the carrots with the oil, salt, and pepper on a baking sheet. Bake until golden and tender, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool slightly, then transfer to a serving platter. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, whisk together the tahini, honey, salt, pepper, and 1 tablespoon water. Drizzle on the carrots and sprinkle on the sesame seeds. Garnish with the picked carrot tops.

