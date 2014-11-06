Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Nuoc Nam Recipe

Ingredients
for the nuoc nam
1/4 cup rice vinegar
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup fish sauce
15 grams garlic
2 small Thai chilies
for the cauliflower
1 head of cauliflower
small handful of roasted and lightly crushed hazelnuts
handful of picked coriander
half of a shallot, finely sliced
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Break the cauliflower into florets. Put on baking sheet and drizzle with vegetable oil. Put in oven and roast cauliflower until lightly charred, approximately 10-15 minutes. Set aside and let cool to room temperature.
2. For the nuoc nam, finely mince chilies and garlic. Mix all ingredients together with 1 cup water until sugar has dissolved.
3. To assemble: dress cauliflower, coriander and shallots with nuoc nam. You will not need all the dressing but you want to add enough that there is a small pool of vinaigrette at the bottom of the bowl. You may need to add a pinch of salt at this point.
4. Spoon salad onto a large serving platter and sprinkle with toasted hazelnuts.
From This Paris Chef Is Putting Thai Chilies Where They Don’t Belong