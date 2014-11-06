Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Nuoc Nam Recipe

Ingredients

for the nuoc nam

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/3 cup fish sauce

15 grams garlic

2 small Thai chilies

Videos by VICE

for the cauliflower

1 head of cauliflower

small handful of roasted and lightly crushed hazelnuts

handful of picked coriander

half of a shallot, finely sliced

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F (220°C). Break the cauliflower into florets. Put on baking sheet and drizzle with vegetable oil. Put in oven and roast cauliflower until lightly charred, approximately 10-15 minutes. Set aside and let cool to room temperature.

2. For the nuoc nam, finely mince chilies and garlic. Mix all ingredients together with 1 cup water until sugar has dissolved.

3. To assemble: dress cauliflower, coriander and shallots with nuoc nam. You will not need all the dressing but you want to add enough that there is a small pool of vinaigrette at the bottom of the bowl. You may need to add a pinch of salt at this point.

4. Spoon salad onto a large serving platter and sprinkle with toasted hazelnuts.

From This Paris Chef Is Putting Thai Chilies Where They Don’t Belong