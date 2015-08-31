Roasted Cauliflower with Tahina, Halloumi, and Pomegranate Seeds Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole head white cauliflower (green leaves discarded)

for the skhoug:

1 birds-eye chili

3 cloves garlic

1 bunch cilantro

1 bunch parsley

2 teaspoonskosher salt

50 grams ice (a couple of cubes)

2 tablespoons good olive oil

for the tahina:

2/3 cup tahina

1 teaspoon garlic purée

2 tablespoons lemon juice

10 tablespoons cold water

1 tablespoon good olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

to garnish:

halloumi, to taste

pomegranate seeds, to taste

toasted pine nuts, to taste

Directions

1. First, make the skhoug. Wash and dry all of your herbs thoroughly. Chop up and use stems, roots and all!!!

2. Add ice, chili, garlic, and salt to a blender. Puree. Add your herbs and olive oil and puree. Make sure it tastes like good stuff.

3. Next, make the tahina by adding the tahina, salt, and garlic purée to food processor.

4. Slowly drizzle in the lemon juice and water. Slowly add the olive oil last until incorporated.

5. Finally, prepare the cauliflower. Drop a whole head of cauliflower into boiling water for 2 minutes. Remove the cauliflower and put on a baking sheet. Cut open cauliflower into quarters to expose the inside a bit.

6. Season with salt, pepper, and olive oil. Roast at 425° F for 20-30 minutes, making sure to turn halfway through.

7. Once nicely roasted, top with skhoug, tahina, halloumi, pomegranate seeds, and toasted pine nuts.

