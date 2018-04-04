Roasted Chickpea and Garlic Mash Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients
1 head garlic
2 (15-ounce|425-gram) cans organic chickpeas, drained
kosher salt, to taste
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
fresh lemon juice
olive oil
2 pounds|907 grams Yukon potatoes, peeled and cut in quarters
8 tablespoons|1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1 tablespoon tahini
Directions
- Heat the oven to 425°F|220°C. Wrap the garlic in foil and place in the oven. Cook until the garlic is roasted and sticky, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from the oven and squeeze the roasted garlic out of each clove, discarding the skin.
- Toss one can of chickpeas with salt and spread into an even layer on a baking sheet. Bake until golden and crispy, about 25 to 30 minutes. Toss roasted chickpeas with paprika and oregano while still hot with a squeeze of lemon and olive oil.
- Place the potatoes in a large pan of salted water over high. Bring to a boil and cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender. Drain and let the potatoes steam-dry for about 3 minutes.
- Blend the remaining chickpeas and the roasted garlic with the tahini and softened butter. Return the potatoes back in the pan with the chickpea mixture and mash well until fluffy. Season to taste and serve garnished with the crispy chickpeas.
From How-To: Mashed Potatoes 3 Ways
