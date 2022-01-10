Roasted Garlic and Anchovy Butter Garlic Bread Recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 10 minutes
Makes about 1 cup|190 grams
INGREDIENTS:
3 heads garlic
1 tablespoon olive oil
8 tablespoons|113 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
¾ teaspoon kosher salt
5 anchovies, mashed into a paste
1 lemon, zested
1 demi baguette
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat the oven to 400°F. Trim ¼-inch off the top of each head of garlic. Place each head on an individual piece of foil and drizzle each with the olive oil. Wrap in the foil and roast until the garlic is very tender, about 45 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then squeeze the garlic into a bowl with the butter, salt, anchovies, and lemon zest. Using a hand mixer, whip the butter until light and fluffy.
- Cut slits into the baguette, about 1-inch apart, taking care not to cut all the way through the loaf. Place the bread on a piece of aluminum foil and, using an offset spatula or butter knife, generously spread at least a teaspoon of the butter inside each slit. Using a pastry brush, spread some more butter over the top of the bread.
- Wrap the baguette in the foil and place on a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, then open the foil (exposing the bread!) and bake an additional 5 minutes, or until crispy. Serve immediately.
