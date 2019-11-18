Roasted Potatoes and Chickpeas with Za’atar Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|675 grams Russet potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

1 tablespoon za’atar

3 sprigs fresh rosemary, stems discarded, leaves minced

1 (15-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 ounces|113 grams pitted kalamata olives, torn by hand

Directions

Heat the oven to 425°F. On a sheet tray, toss together the potatoes, olive oil, za’atar, rosemary, chickpeas, salt, and pepper. Roast until golden and crispy, 40 to 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and stir in the olives, then serve.

