Roasted Pumpkin and Turnip Greens with Pepita Dressing Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 hours

Total time: 1 hour 34 minutes

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

1 large thin-skinned pumpkin or fall squash, seeded and cut into similar sized wedges or chunks

extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt

freshly ground black pepper

1 pound of turnip greens, washed, dried, and ripped into manageable size pieces

good parmesan

for the pepita dressing:

2 cups raw pepitas

juice from 1 lemon

1 clove garlic

1/2 teaspoon honey

1/2 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Directions



1. Preheat the oven to 400º F and lay out the pumpkin wedges on a baking sheet. Drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper and toss to coat. Don’t overcrowd them—it’s far better to use multiple baking sheets or go in shifts to get it all roasted. Roast until fork tender and darkened in color in spots (approximately 40-45 minutes).

2. Meanwhile, make the pepita dressing: Fry pepitas in a skillet with a generous coating of olive oil until toasted and brown in color. Pour out pipettes on a paper towel lined plate to catch excess oil.

3. In a food processor, place 1 cup of the pepitas, lemon juice, two large pinches of sea salt, a couple grinds of fresh pepper, garlic clove, and honey. Process until finely diced. With processor running, pour in olive oil. Taste and adjust for seasoning. It might need a splash of apple cider vinegar. It might be just right.

4. Coat turnip greens generously in pepita dressing (they can handle a lot of dressing). Top with shaved parmesan, pumpkin wedges and garnish with the rest of the pepitas.