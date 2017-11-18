Roasted Turkey Stuffed with Sticky Rice Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 hours 45 minutes
Ingredients
1 (8-10 pound|3 kilogram 629 gram-4 kilogram 536 gram) turkey, cleaned, giblets removed
1 ½ cups sticky rice, soaked in cold water for 1 hour
½ cup|118 ml chicken stock
¼ teaspoon canola oil
2 Chinese sausages, diced
1 small shallot, diced
2 sprigs thyme
kosher salt, to taste
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced
Directions
- Strain the soaked sticky rice in a fine colander and set aside. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium. Add the Chinese sausages and shallot and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, until the sausage has rendered its fat. Add the sticky rice, thyme, and salt. Toss all the ingredients together until the sticky rice is coated with the rendered fat, then add the chicken stock and stir occasionally for 5 minutes. Remove the rice from pan and set aside.
- Heat the oven to 325°F|160°C. Ensure the whole bird is dry, especially the skin and cavity. When dry, salt the whole bird and inside the cavity. After salting, stuff the cavity with the sticky rice mixture. Set the turkey directly on the roasting rack, breast side up. Place the softened butter on top of the breast and place in oven. The softened butter will melt in the oven on top of the skin.
- After the butter has melted, baste the skin with the melted butter from the bottom of the pan. Use foil to tent the turkey. Roast the turkey for 2 hours, basting the turkey every 30 minutes.
- After 2 hours, increase the oven to 425°F|220°C. This will give the skin a nice golden color. Baste with the pan juices again and roast for an additional 45 minutes or until the thigh of the bird is 165°F on the thermometer. Rest for 30 minutes before carving. Serve garnished with scallions.
