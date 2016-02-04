Rob Gronkowski Gives Lap Dance to Reporter on Jason Whitlock’s Show

God, what are you guys doing over at FS1? Yesterday Rob Gronkowski, a slightly less yakked out Hedo Rick, went on Conan and told a very Gronky story about how he once served as a bodyguard for a college pal who moonlit as a stripper. As Gronk tells it, he wound up getting in on the act and made 25 bucks. Producers for Jason Whitlock’s House Party In A Fucking Convention Center By The Bay on FS1 no doubt wanted to rehash this story, but how to add value? What new spin could be added to this anecdote that would have a suitably FS1 vibe? Oh to have been in the room when some producer woke up Whitlock to say, “what if we have Gronk give a lapper to Julie Stewart-Binks? That’d be pretty FOX-y, huh?”

And so here we are: Julie Stewart-Binks asking Gronk for a lapdance, then Gronk thrusting his entire torso into her face, and three lonely dollar bills floating to the ground like so much chaff. Bonus points go to Whitlock for assuring Stewart-Binks that they were going to get her checked for CTE after the dance; you’ll have to kill her first you fucking moron.

