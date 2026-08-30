Rob Zombie Reunites With One of the Most Controversial Figures in Rock Music for a Cover of The Beatles

The Beatles have never sounded this deranged. But you couldn’t expect anything less from Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. A clip has surfaced online of the pair uniting on stage for a dark, disturbed cover of “Helter Skelter”. The record itself is already kind of wild in nature. But with these two, it sounds particularly unhinged. Check it out below:

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie back together onstage to cover The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter.” pic.twitter.com/V2nBpgVS3P — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) August 30, 2026

Zombie and Manson are currently embarking on their Freaks on Parade tour. This marks their fourth co-headlining tour together; their connection stems all the way back to 2012 with their first Twins of Evil tour. This time, the pair have groups The HU and Orgy opening up for them as they perform all across America, with a brief stop in Toronto in between. The tour ends on September 20th in Concord, California at the Toyota Pavilion.

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Evidently, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson’s take on “Helter Skelter” appears to be a concert staple during the tour. One fan shared a video on YouTube of the two rock stars performing it again during their August 21st date in Tampa. Comments under the video are all extremely happy to see Manson and Zombie touring again.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Join Forces on New Month-Long Tour

“I was there! This was my first concert, and it felt like a legend come true when I got to witness this. Genuinely the best night of my life!” one person wrote. Another shared, “So glad they made up after the last tour together. Manson has been working the steps, making amends and Rob I’m sure was watching to see if he really changed.. So happy for Manson that he’s healthy.”

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson alike are on tour to support their most recent albums. For the former, he released The Great Satan on February 27th 2026. As for the latter, he’s promoting One Assassination Under God: Chapter 2, which came out on August 14th, 2026.

However, for Manson, it’s marked a new career low in terms of his commercial success. His penchant for controversy hasn’t quite equated to meaningful numbers. In a report from Forbes, One Assassination Under God: Chapter 2 didn’t even crack the Top 40 of the Billboard 200. The last time his numbers were this low was when he was just starting out back in 1994.

If nothing else, he clearly has Rob Zombie in his corner to sing Beatles classics with him.

(Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)