Rob Zombie Is Teaching Kids to Spell With a ‘House of 1000 Corpses’ Book

Rob Zombie’s feature film debut, House of 1000 Corpses, is a graphic and terrifying horror movie that has unsettled audiences for more than 20 years. So, obviously, it’s the perfect source material for a children’s book.

Zombie fans can now pick up a copy of Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House Of 1000 Corpses Friends, a 76-page hardcover spelling book that features images and characters from the film in a cartoonish Little Golden Book-esque style, to help teach your unruly little monsters how to better recognize letters.

The book was written by Zombie himself, features artwork by Pete Bregman, and is published by Neck Bolt Publishing.

In an official product description of the book, Neck Bolt Publishing states: “It’s always more fun to learn with friends, especially when they’re ‘House Of 1000 Corpses‘ friends! Rob Zombie presents ‘Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House Of 1000 Corpses Friends,‘ where aspiring spellers can learn the important words and phrases properly. With support from positive role models like Captain Spaulding, Baby Firefly, Otis Driftwood, Professors, Doctors, and Rob Zombie himself, learning is just so damn good!”

Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House Of 1000 Corpses Friends is currently available to buy from Amazon for $39.99. Check out the book artwork, as well as the back cover blurb, below.

“House Of 1000 Corpses friends are ones to grow with. They entertain, they inform, they stretch the boundaries of the imagination. Their wide variety of enriching stories and subjects and their colorful, inviting illustrations have made them favorites with children and parents for more than twenty years. Because children love them, House Of 1000 Corpses books are an ideal introduction to the world of reading. Written and illustrated by some of the best children’s book authors and artists, House Of 1000 Corpses books are known by their fun friends – and by the pleasure they bring to children.”