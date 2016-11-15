Robber Write Songs About a Sydney You Don’t See on ‘Bondi Rescue’

Robber deliver a bleak and sketchy take on punk that draws on Sydney life that is a world removed from Keep Sydney Open rallies, ‘summer festival season’ and getting Uber Eats delivered to your Tamarama picnic.

Featuring members of Taipan, Whores, Housewives, and Ratbag, the band, led by vocalist Olli, play with a snarled ferocity and their recent performance at Maggot Fest, was dark and intense. Their track “B’N E” was a highlight of the weekend.

The video for “Grease Trap”, a song from their forthcoming LP, is shot in an abandoned building strewn with broken furniture, porn and kicked in walls. It includes a court notice for someone who has stolen $100 worth of groceries from the Woolworths at Burwood Westfield.

The video ‘stars’ David Pound, a guy who prowls through dimly lit rooms wearing nothing but a pair of black briefs and a balaclava type mask. Intense and ominous, it’s like a cross between a scene from Silence of the Lambs and something stylised by Tom Of Finland if he was on parole for aggravated burglary charges.