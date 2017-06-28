Robbie Williams Is Very Sorry He Accused Jimmy Page of Spying on Him

Back in November, Robbie Williams had some strong words for Jimmy Page – as in, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page – who is his neighbour. Speaking off-air on Italian radio station Radio Deejay, he complained that Page was exasperated with the building work Robbie had been doing on his house, and then accused Page of “spying” on him. His actual words were thus:

“So um, Jimmy has been sitting in his car outside our house with the windows down, four hours at a time with recording equipment […] He’s recording the workmen to see if they’re making too much noise. And also two weeks ago, the builders came in and he was asleep in his garden waiting.”

Videos by VICE

This was all well and good (and actually extremely funny), until Robbie came out with the phrase “it’s like a mental illness” which is objectively quite a shit thing to say, particularly because Robbie’s been vocal about his own mental health in the past. It’s clearly been playing on his mind (either that or Jimmy has finally kicked off about it) as he’s now issued an apology of sorts. He said via his PR:

“I would like to offer my sincere apologies to Jimmy Page, my neighbour, for my comments made before Christmas about him in relation to my recent building works, in which I likened alleged behaviour on his part to suffering from a mental illness. Jimmy Page has explained to me that certain specific factual assertions which I made were in fact not true and I am happy to accept what Jimmy Page says.”



Though this definitely sounds like it was written by a lawyer, and though Robbie Williams is certainly not a lawyer, it’s the sentiment (probably provoked by the threat of legal action for defamation) that counts. Here, we close the book on British music’s hottest cross-genre, cross-generational beef. We will always remember it fondly.

Follow Lauren on Twitter.

(Image via Wikimedia Commons)