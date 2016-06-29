Well… It Looks Like Robbie Williams Has Joined Big Narstie’s BDL Crew

What the actual fuck, June? I repeat: what the actual fuck, June? Here are some things that have happened: Bob Geldof chased Nigel Farage down the Thames in a flotilla, Tom Delonge quit Blink 182 to expose the truth about aliens, Gucci Mane was released from prison, then cloned by the government, the UK voted itself out of the EU, our prime minister resigned, the public campaigned for Stormzy to replace him, and the pound plunged to the worst it’s been in over three decades.

Oh, and by the way, here’s Robbie Williams and Big Narstie hanging out, just chilling in the studio, making music together. What’s that? You didn’t you know they were mates? They’ve always been mates. You didn’t think they would make music together? Welcome to June, my friend, where Big Narstie and Robbie Williams, formerly of Take That and the guy who wrote “Angels”, are laying down a track together. Look, there’s Robbie, shouting out the words to JME and Big Narstie’s “Break You Down”. Does this mean that Robbie Williams has just joined Big Narstie’s BDL aka Base Defence League? Yes. Yes it does.

We know this is happening because Big Narstie posted this video on Twitter. Watch below, and then rewind and watch again, and then sit and think long and hard about the world you are living in.