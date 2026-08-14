Robbie Williams Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With a ‘Little Bit of Autism’

Robbie Williams has opened up and revealed that he was diagnosed with autism.

Per a report from the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old singer shared the news during a Q&A at the Autumn/Winter launch of Hopeium at Flannels, his clothing brand.

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“I have ADHD, and I just found out I have a bit of autism as well. Which I actually f**king love because it explains so much,” he said while speaking to the crowd. “It is my get-out-of-jail-free card now, and all the weird s**t that I do, I just say, ‘Sorry, I’m autistic.”

“With the ADHD, you can completely and utterly concentrate on something 1000%, but with absolutely everything else, you just cannot do it. Ask my kids,” Williams continued. “What I’m completely and utterly obsessed with is creating images and making funny things. If I’m creating images and funny things, I’m not thinking about me, because my brain is incredibly creative, and it can be creative about everything in the world that you panic or [get] scared about.”

The “Angels” singer added, “For example, this is how crazy I am: recently, I was sitting on a plane, and I thought, ‘What if I can have telekinesis and my intrusive thoughts tell the plane to crash itself?’ So that’s the kind of level of insanity that I’m dealing with. It’s best to train my brain to do something better than worrying about having supernatural powers and crashing a plane.”

Robbie williams has also been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome and ADHD

As he noted, this is not Williams’ first neurodivergent diagnosis. In 2025, he was diagnosed with ADHD, as well as Tourette’s syndrome.

“I’ve just realized that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” Williams revealed during an episode of the I’m ADHD! No You’re Not podcast. “They are intrusive thoughts that happen.”

“I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realized that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette’s,” he added. “Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work [as a distraction], but whatever it is, inside me, cannot hear it. I cannot take it in.”

Coincidentally, Williams said at the time that he thought he had autism. However, he took an online test, and it indicated that he did not. “It turns out I’m not [autistic],” he said, “but I’ve got autistic traits. And it’s around social stuff; it’s about interaction.”

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