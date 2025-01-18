Robbie Williams Says This Onstage Moment Was Even Worse Than the Time He Shit Himself

If there’s one takeaway from Better Man—and that movie is far too much to unpack right now—it’s that Robbie Williams has never pretended to be a perfect person. He’s fucked up. A lot. And he’s honest about it.

Kind of like when he recently revealed that once, in the early years of his career, he “berated” a group of attendees at one of his concerts for not standing… and they all turned out to be wheelchair users.

Earlier this week, Williams was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and when asked about his “most embarrassing” onstage moment, the singer told Cohen and fellow guest Julia Stiles exactly what went down, albeit, after some persuasion.

“It’s a really long story and you haven’t got time,” Wiliams initially replied, to which Stiles urged him to “give us the short version.”

“So basically I confused the wheelchair section in my show for people that weren’t standing up and enjoying themselves,” Williams confessed to Cohen and Stiles. “And I berated them, and I got the whole audience to point at them and boo.”

Williams also recalled commanding the audience to “stamp their feet” and chant “Out! Out! Out!” at the wheelchair-bound group. Eventually, he noticed his manager feverishly trying to get his attention from the side of the stage and it dawned on him that he’d made a terrible mistake.

“I was like, ‘Oh! OK’” Williams added, then going on to quip, “The way you get out of that is a ballad, definitely a ballad, definitely by doing ‘Angels’” referring to one of his biggest hit songs.

Finally, Williams noted that the incident happened before the rise of camera phones and social media, so it’s not documented in video anywhere, prompting both Cohen and Stiles to exclaim, “Thank God!”