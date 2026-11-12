Robbie Williams’ Teenage Daughter Brutally Roasts Him Over Olivia Rodrigo Controversy: ‘Clout Chasing’

Robbie Williams is NOT beefing with Olivia Rodrigo. But no matter how hard he tries, he can’t seem to convince his daughter this is true. In fact, she thinks his recent online interaction with the singer is all about “clout chasing.”

It all started on Nov. 5, 2026. That’s the day that Rodrigo dropped her new holiday single: “Take Me Home (4 Christmas)“. At some point, listeners started claiming they heard similarities between Rodrigo’s tune and Williams’ 2012 track “Candy“. Subsequently, Williams took to social media to defend Rodrigo and say he “couldn’t care less” if her song is somehow an “echo” of his.

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This brings us to his daughter’s vicious takedown, which only daughters can do. In a new Instagram post, Williams shared that he messaged with his 14-year-old daughter, Theodora “Teddy” Rose Williams, to talk about how people think he’s beefing with Rodrigo, but he’s not really.

After trying to explain the situation to her, she told him that she knew what he was doing and that “Olivia will know what you’re doing too.” Curious, he asked what she thinks he’s doing. She replied, “Clout chasing.”

Robbie Williams is NOT beefing with Olivia Rodrigo, no matter what his 14-year-old daughter says

“I’m sorry? CLOUT CHASING? My own daughter. My firstborn,” Williams humorously lamented. “The child I have loved, nurtured, clothed, fed and spent fourteen years trying to impress. Has just accused me of CLOUT CHASING. Not being mischievous. Not having a laugh; Not indulging in a little harmless pop-star s**thousery. CLOUT CHASING.”

Williams continued, “Which, unless I’m mistaken, suggests that Olivia Rodrigo has clout.

And I am in need of some. That I have somehow fallen so far down the cultural food chain that I must now attach myself to a younger, more successful artist in the hope that a few crumbs of relevance might fall from her table.”

“I wasn’t aware that was where we were,” the Britpop icon added. “I thought we were colleagues. Apparently, we’re now in a completely different industry. Olivia Rodrigo makes music. I chase Olivia Rodrigo.”

“Anyway,” Williams went on. “The lovely Instagram post went up, exactly as promised. It was warm, generous and entirely sincere. And judging by my daughter’s assessment of my current standing in the music industry, probably the most successful piece of clout chasing I’ve done in years.”

Finally, he spoke directly to his lovingly savage daughter, offering some context. “Just for the record, Teddy, I’m about to play to 50,000 people in a stadium in Melbourne. I appreciate this means absolutely nothing to you,” he joked. “Love you.”

Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns