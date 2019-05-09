VICE
These Chilling Photos Depict America’s Most Common Nightmares

By

Photographer Robert Hickerson recreates the terrifying scenarios we dread in our sleep.
What is the American Dream? It was once thought of as the ideal for the working public, where freedom equals opportunity and hard work leads to prosperity. It seems like in the current political climate where language feels constantly in flux, one person’s dream is another person’s nightmare. Instead of trying to define an American Dream that would bring all of us together, I thought it would be better (and possibly more unifying) to look at the nightmares we all suffer from.

All photographs by Robert Hickerson. You can follow more of his work here.

Accidentally Sustaining an Injury

1557178243699-Robert-Hickerson_Accidentally-Sustaining-an-Injury

The Sensation of Falling

1557178363289-Robert-Hickerson_Falling

Being Chased or Followed

1557178400560-Robert-Hickerson_Being-Chased

Seeing the Dead

1557178448100-Robert-Hickerson_Seeing-The-Dead

Your Teeth Falling Out

1557178507104-Robert-Hickerson_Teeth-Falling-Out

Waking Up in an Unfamiliar Room

1557178558019-Robert-Hickerson_Waking-Up-In-An-Unfamiliar-Room

The Death of Yourself or a Loved One

1557178615040-Robert-Hickerson_Death

Feeling Trapped

1557178780466-Robert-Hickerson_Feeling-Trapped

