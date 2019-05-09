These Chilling Photos Depict America’s Most Common Nightmares

What is the American Dream? It was once thought of as the ideal for the working public, where freedom equals opportunity and hard work leads to prosperity. It seems like in the current political climate where language feels constantly in flux, one person’s dream is another person’s nightmare. Instead of trying to define an American Dream that would bring all of us together, I thought it would be better (and possibly more unifying) to look at the nightmares we all suffer from.
All photographs by Robert Hickerson. You can follow more of his work here.
Accidentally Sustaining an Injury
The Sensation of Falling
Being Chased or Followed
Seeing the Dead
Your Teeth Falling Out
Waking Up in an Unfamiliar Room
The Death of Yourself or a Loved One
Feeling Trapped
