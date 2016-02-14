Robert Hood and His Daughter Lyric Are Releasing a Techno Album Together

Techno titan Robert Hood has announced a new album from his ongoing Floorplan project. Only this album will feature a very special new member, his daughter Lyric.

Floorplan is a funkier and more spiritual project than the minimal techno Hood largely founded and continues to make under his own name. With Floorplan, Hood has developed a Christian-tinged techno, with tracks such as “We Magnify His Name” that combine gospel-like lyrics with a four-on-the-floor beat. For Hood’s sets, Floorplan or otherwise, Lyric has been joining him on stage, reportedly mixing Katy Perry and Martin Garrix into her father’s literally bible-thumping tracks.

Now it seems that that was training for an even bigger project: Lyric has officially joined Floorplan. The father / daughter duo have announced a new album, Victorious, that will be out in June 10 on Hood’s own M-Plant Records, with a 12″ EP of single “Music” to arrive on April 29.

Check out the track list and listen to an album sampler below.

Victorious

01 Spin

02 Music

03 The Heavens & The Earth

04 Good Thang

05 He Can Save You

06 Mm Hm Hm

07 Ha Ya

08 Tell You No Lie

09 Push On

10 They Can Tell

11 Sun In The Sky

