Robin Schulz’s “Headlights” Goes One Deeper on Peer Kusiv’s Remix

German deep house superstar Robin Schulz blew up last year with his remix of Mr. Probz “Waves” and his own “Prayer in C.” His tune “Headlights,” featuring Isley, is keeping the scene leader on track, notching up 34 million plays on Spotify and easing into the Global Top 25 on Shazam as its weirdly dystopian poolside video arches well over 10 million views on YouTube.





Schulz’ fellow German countryman Peer Kusiv has taken on remix duties, and the result is an undeniably classy, even deeper house tune with a low-rumbling bass, atmospheric percussive flourishes, and Isley’s vocals chopped into an instrumental quality that deepens the vibes of the already tremendously vibed-out original.

Videos by VICE

Along with scenes like Diynamic and BNR, Schulz and his posse are showing the world that there’s a lot more to our Bavarian brethren than techno.

Robin Schulz is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter

Peer Kusiv is on Facebook // SoundCloud