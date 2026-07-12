Robin Thicke Candidly Opens up About His ‘Bad String of Luck’ Over the Last Decade: ‘I Almost Lost Hope’

Robin Thicke’s life and career took a massive downward spiral after his big hit “Blurred Lines”. He was hit with a massive copyright lawsuit from the Marvin Gaye estate, totaling up to $7 million. Then, he divorced his ex-wife Paula Patton after years of marriage. Lastly, his father, Alan Thicke, passed away in 2016 from a ruptured aorta at 69 years old. That span of time proved to be devastating for Robin Thicke, and it took him years to climb out of the hole he was in.

Now, he’s candidly reflecting on the loss and struggles he grappled with behind the scenes. During a Fourth of July concert in Georgia, Thicke reflected on the grief he’s experienced over the last ten years. Ultimately, he chalked it up to “a really bad string of luck year after year.”

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“I got divorced, I got sued, my beloved father Alan passed away suddenly. We miss you, Pops, we love you, God bless you,” Robin Thicke shared with the audience. “And then my manager passed away, and then my house burned down. Then my beloved mentor, the man who taught me everything I know, my creative partner Andre Harrell, he passed away. We love you, we miss you, Andre.”

Robin Thicke Shares His Struggles With Georgia Concert Audience

“And I almost lost hope, you know, I almost lost faith,” Thicke continued. “My message tonight is no matter how rough the road gets or how tough the times get, don’t ever lose faith in yourself and don’t ever lose faith in God. Because anything is possible, you can get right back on, you can get back on the right track, you can get back on the right road.”

Robin Thicke concluded that it took an incredible amount of strength to persevere. All he could do was breathe through it. “If you love yourself, if you learn to love yourself just the way God made us, just the way we are, anything’s possible. Just breathe, breathe through those tough times,” Thicke said.

Robin Thicke has been incredibly open and candid about his past mistakes this year. In a March interview with The Breakfast Club, he admitted that he wasn’t his best self during his first marriage to Paula Patton. “You learn that that there’s some things I could have done better and some things were just meant to be,” Thicke told the outlet. “I do love my life and I love that I have three extra kids.”