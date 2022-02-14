Robinhood Told Me to Buy My Girlfriend Bitcoin for Valentine’s Day, So I Did

After a Super Bowl that was won by the Los Angeles Rams, Dr. Dre, and the general idea of yolo-ing into crypto, investing/gambling/crypto app Robinhood is pushing the idea that you should buy your partner/crush/soon-to-be-ex cryptocurrency for Valentine’s Day if you forgot to get them something else.

“Need a last minute Valentine’s gift?,” a push alert sent to users on Monday afternoon read. “It’s not too late to give the gift of crypto to someone special.”

To see if this gift would be well-received by my partner of five years, I decided to buy my girlfriend $1 in Bitcoin and film her reaction.

The purchasing process is simple: you merely open the app, select menu, “crypto gifts,” then “Give crypto.” You can then select how much money you want to send and which type of crypto you’d like to get half of back in a future divorce settlement, as well as which type of e-card you’d like to send, which includes a bouquet of digital roses in which the roses are coins, or a box of chocolates in which the chocolates are coins.

I clicked review, then purchase, then texted my girlfriend a link to my romantic gift. “What are you doing, why are you filming this, don’t film me,” she said. “You sent me some Bitcoin on Robinhood?”

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” I said. “Are you happy?”

“I guess … thanks,” she said, adding that I should not use this video for content. “Wow.”

Next year, I will try an NFT instead.