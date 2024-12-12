‘Roblox’ Gets an Official ‘Payday’ Experience, Fully Endorsed by Starbreeze Studios

When I think of Roblox, I can’t help but think about the number of experiences that draw far too much inspiration from their source material. The countless One Piece clone games have pushed me away from the platform while bringing in millions of other players. It looks like Notoriety, an experience that took plenty of inspiration from the Payday franchise, is getting a second shot, however. This time, with an official license.

It’s Not Every Day That a Knockoff Gets This Much Love From Its Inspiration

Roblox is home to seemingly millions of games. Plenty of them try to rip off inspiration from many popular anime, manga, and even other video game franchises. It seems Starbreeze Studios took notice of Notoriety and wanted to extend an olive branch in their direction.

Seeing a Roblox experience get an official deal from a publisher like this isn’t a small feat. It shows that Starbreeze Studios noticed the level of care and attention this particular experience was getting. And they wanted to include it in the official Payday lore, which is wild when you think about it. I’m kind of giddy thinking about boxy Robloxian Dallas, and how hilarious a heist in this world would play out.

Notoriety had previously been active on Roblox and was very popular among players. We're now happy to announce that the game mode has returned with the official PAYDAY stamp!Re-discover ‘Notoriety: A PAYDAY® Experience’, to see the amazing work that Moonstone Games have done👏 — PAYDAY 3 (@paydaythegame.com) 2024-12-12T15:03:38.845Z

According to the official press release by Payday 3 developers Starbreeze Studios regarding Notoriety:

“The new licensing arrangement with Starbreeze Entertainment enhances Notoriety with official integration of official PAYDAY-assets, characters, and heists, bringing even more authenticity to the game. Players can look forward to a refined experience that stays true to Notoriety’s roots while embracing the unique elements that have made PAYDAY a worldwide phenomenon.”

With Roblox hoping to push further into the 18+ market with experiences specifically tailored toward older gamers, this could be a step in the right direction. Especially with the currently Mixed reception that Payday 3 has on its official Steam Page. While it has improved significantly since its release in 2023, there’s still plenty of room to go.

While we wait for Starbreeze Studios to make Payday 3 into the game it should have always been from the start? It may be time to dive a little deeper into Notoriety. With almost 228 million visits, it’s one of the more popular games on the platform.