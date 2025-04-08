‘Robobear’ Is Training People to Fight Off an Actual Bear

There are days when writing about silly stuff makes me feel jealous that I can’t participate, and can only write about it from afar. This is one of those days, and the Robobear is one of those topics.

To educate the public on how to handle an encounter with an aggressive predator, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department created a low-tech robotic bear that can help teach people how to respond quickly to a charging bear.

It is springtime, after all. The bears are waking up from their slumber, and they are starving. There’s no telling what they’ll do if they spot you, so it’s best to be armed, not just with some form of bear repellent but with the knowledge of how to use it on a bear that has you in its sights.

Yes, Robobear looks a little silly. It’s a little cute statue of a bear on a platform attached to wheels — but one that can move about as quickly as a real bear can, giving people an accurate enough simulation of how quickly they need to respond to a charging bear before it’s shredding open their bellies and gnawing on their skulls.

When the warning is given, participants have to turn and deploy the spray in a split second to subdue the charging Robobear. If you fancy yourself some kind of bear-repellent gunslinger, you probably think you’re fast enough to respond rapidly to a furry SUV charging at you.

But, as Cowboy State Daily writer Mark Heinz discovered when he tested out Robobear for himself, he found it may not be so easy to unholster the bear spray and squeeze the trigger before Robobear has descended upon you. An anti-bear spray is effective, but only if you can fire it off in time.

The lesson Heinz walked away with, and the lesson the Wyoming Game and Fish Department wants you to learn, is that you should always have your bear repellent spray handy if you’re going to be walking through bear habitats anytime soon. Don’t leave it at the bottom of your backpack. Make sure it’s easily accessible, maybe on a holster outfitted with some kind of easily detachable fastener, like one made of velcro that can quickly and easily be ripped away.