‘Roboquest’ Feels Like a Dream on PlayStation 5, With Adaptive Triggers Bringing Me Closer to the Action (Impressions)

After discovering Roboquest on Xbox Game Pass, I couldn’t get enough of this one. But, after a while, the endless wave of new releases pushed this one onto the back burner. I would still pop in occasionally to run a few rounds, until I eventually just… stopped. With the release of Roboquest on PlayStation, however, it gives me a reason to jump back in. Strapped with my starter pistol once again, and wielding the PlayStation Portal as my secondary of choice, I jumped back into the world of Roboquest once more. Still to this day, it’s hard for me to find another roguelike that I enjoy as much as this one. But the added portability, alongside adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, makes Roboquest feel better than ever.

Screenshot: RyseUp Studios

Thanks to the PlayStation Portal and Adaptive Triggers, this is Going to be my Go-To Game on the Handheld

If you’ve never played Roboquest, it’s a FPS roguelike shooter, with tight, responsive gunplay, fantastic weaponry, and plenty of charm to make it stand out in a very crowded genre. A unique visual style, paired with plenty of enemies to blast through and selectable difficulties, makes this a very accessible and easy game to play. Oh, yeah, and you can bring a buddy along for the fun, regardless of the platform they’re on. Roboquest is cross-platform compatible, so you can even bring an Xbox pal along for the ride.

At first glance, Roboquest may not look like the type of game you’d dump hundreds of hours into. Honestly, I was in the same boat at first. I kind of disregarded the game when it first came out, thinking it was just another FPS game. But the roguelike elements add plenty of fun and randomization to each run. You never know what you’re going to get, and that’s what makes this one special. Endless replayability, all for a quarter of the price of a blockbuster shooter.

‘Cause I’ve Been Blastin’ and Laughin’ So Long in ‘Roboquest’ That Even My Momma Thinks That My Mind Is Gone

If you’ve played Roboquest before? You’ll find the same experience here. But my love for the game has been renewed for a few different reasons this time around. Mainly, it’s because of the PlayStation Portal. Have you ever played a game and thought to yourself, “I would play this so much more on a handheld”? That was one of the first things I thought once I got hopelessly hooked on Roboquest the first time around. Since Xbox doesn’t have a proper handheld (yet), I could only hope and pray my Portal could work well with this game. Now, I can play it anywhere in the house, and it’s glorious.

Add in the improved haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, and the whole thing just feels more immersive. Even on the base PlayStation 5 that I’ve had since launch, it runs at a solid 60FPS, looking and playing great in the process. It’s that perfect type of game to play with a friend, or just run on your own, and you’d be missing out if you look over this one. There’s so much content here, and with all of the available content here, this is officially my new favorite way to play.