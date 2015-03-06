Robot Cops are Directing Traffic in The Congo

Five robotic policemen now tower over the streets of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The large, solar-powered machines record traffic violations, write tickets, and direct cars down crowded streets with flashing green and red lights on each hand.

“In our city, someone can commit an offense and run away, and say that no one saw him,” Women’s Technology president Therese Izay told Agence France-Presse. “But now, day or night, we’ll be able to see him in real time and he will pay his fine like in all the serious countries of the world.”

Videos by VICE

The first two robocops were installed in the capital city of 9 million back in 2013, but their “success” has led to the arrival of three new machines. As Al Jazeera pointed out in coverage of the first installation, it helps that robots don’t accept bribes, but are they worth the $27,500 price tag? A local taxi driver gave the AFP some insight: “There are certain drivers who don’t respect the traffic police. But with the robot it will be different. We should respect the robot.” See the robots in action below:

Image vis Al Jazeera

