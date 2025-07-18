‘Robots at Midnight’ Is the Perfect Stepping Stone To Get Someone Interested in the Souls-Like Genre

Souls-like games are one of the most intimidating genres to introduce a player to. Sometimes, obtuse quest-giving, alongside an incredible sense of difficulty and pattern recognition, may make these near impossible for some players to enjoy. Semi-casual Souls-likes, such as Another Crab’s Treasure, have tried to make this genre incredibly accessible to players of all skills, but giving players a gun or other assists through a menu. I mean, Another Crab’s Treasure was the first Souls-like (or Shoals-like) that I ever beat, and it led me down the path of Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, and the like. But after jumping into Robots at Midnight, I can easily say that I could hand the controller over to almost anyone and they could have a good time.

Don’t fret, you can still “GET GUD” by playing the Master Mode. But the Standard Mode may be the perfect way to walk someone into the wild world waiting for them.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Enemies Are Easy Enough to Telegraph While Still Offering a Bit of a Challenge in ‘Robots at Midnight’

My wife has spent a fair amount of time watching me beat my way through hordes of creatures and creeps in Souls-like games. But it’s one genre of game that she would likely never consider touching for herself. She’s more into cozy games, but I may be able to convince her to try out Robots at Midnight. There are a few reasons why, most of which I’ve noticed within a short time of booting up the game.

Firstly, enemies here are easy to telegraph. For those who have played Souls-likes before, it’s going to seem almost comical at first. Enemies wind up looking like they’re acting in a 1930s silent era film with the amount of time they take. But for newer players, this is going to be a blessing in disguise. There’s more than enough time to dodge, block, or land a few hits before taking down these grunts. Even bosses, such as “Billy”, are easy to telegraph, and can be easily knocked down by using your M.I.T.T. effectively.

Master Mode, as the name states, makes the game a fair bit more difficult. This would be more akin to what Souls-like veterans would want to jump into. But if you’re hoping to find that perfect way to introduce a loved one or a friend to the genre? The selectable difficulties are a blessing in themselves. But, even more so than the refined and easier gameplay, the visual stylings of Robots at Midnight may be the easiest way to sell someone on the game.

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

Robots at Midnight is a gorgeous game. It’s got a fantastic art style, looking like something plucked from the vault of Golden Age Pixar. Much like how Kena: Bridge of Spirits initially caught my eye, Robots at Midnight did the same thing with its stunning looks. But after spending some time in the game, I found something much more charming underneath the surface.

While I haven’t finished my journey, I’ve heard that Robots at Midnight is a shorter game. For experienced players, you may be looking at roughly a 4 to 5-hour journey ahead of you. But my plans for this one are different. I’m hoping to introduce the concept to Katie and see if she would be willing to embark on this journey together. Rather than watching me slay Artorias of the Abyss, I’d like to see her take on Billy. Honestly? I think she could make it happen.

Robots at Midnight has the looks, the gameplay, and the sound design on lock. It’s a great time, that’ll feel like a breeze for those who have challenged the most mighty foes in the past. If you’re searching for something with the same heart and soul as the titans of the genre, but with a more “cozy” look and feel, look no further. You’ve found it here.