Robyn ‘Stays Horny’ on ‘Sexistential’, Her First New Album in Almost a Decade

Robyn is returning after almost ten years without a new album, announcing her next LP, Sexistential. The album is due out on March 27, and the pop icon is coming in hot with renewed purpose.

On New Year’s Eve, she debuted two new singles, “Talk to Me” and the title track, “Sexistential”. Robyn co-wrote “Talk to Me” with Max Martin, their first collaboration since 2010. In an official statement alongside the announcement, Robyn said, “I wrote [“Talk to Me”] during the pandemic when there was no way to be physical. I like talkers, that turns me on.”

That’s a common thread on the new album: being turned on. Robyn is diving headfirst into sexuality and desire, which is reflected in the album title. But it’s not all about sex, she said. Yes, there’s a lot of that, but it’s also possible to be horny for experiences or emotions. It’s more about sensuality than straight-up sex, but the sex is important too.

Where is the sex important, you ask? Certainly, on the title track, which Robyn claims was a direct response to an Andre 3000 statement from November 2023. When asked about his decision to make an all-flute record, he said it would be inauthentic to rap when he has nothing to rap about. Specifically, he said no one wants to hear him rap about getting a colonoscopy or his eyesight going bad. Robyn heard this and said, “Hold my Absolut.”

“Sexistential” has Robyn rapping about having one-night stands while 10 weeks pregnant through IVF. “It was my cue,” she said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “I have to do this, I have to write a rap about IVF.”

Simple acts of hedonistic enjoyment pop up throughout the recent singles, which include “Dopamine” from November 2025. According to Robyn, however, the album title started out as a joke before taking on a life of its own.

“Exploring my sensual life is the same feeling as when I make a good song,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful kind of sensitive vibration that takes so much work to keep afloat. I feel like the purpose of my life is to stay horny. It doesn’t even have to be about sex, but it’s feeling sensual and attracted to things that I enjoy, and not letting anything take over that.”

