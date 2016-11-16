Roc Nation and Tidal are Being Sued by Prince’s Estate over Streaming Rights

Jay Z’s streaming service Tidal and label Roc Nation are being sued by Prince’s label (NPG Records” for streaming the iconic musician’s digital catalog without permission. The stort was originally reported by Star Tribune​.

According to the lawsuit, before Prince’s death on April 21, his label agreed to stream and sell “the next newly recorded studio LP by the recording artist known as Prince” on Tidal. The letter of intent, dated August 1, 2015, gave Tidal exclusive rights to the Prince’s album HitNRun: Phase 1 ​for 90 days.

​The suit also states that on October 21, November 7, and November 11, Roc Nation filed documents that claimed it had “both oral and written” agreements to exclusively stream Prince’s entire catalog of music on Tidal. These claims were not backed by any supporting documents.

Prince’s estate is suing for copyright infringement and demands that Tidal stop exploiting the catalog. Roc Nation is requesting that its agreements be allowed to stand.

