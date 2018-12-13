Radiohead and Janet Lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2019

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2019 this morning, and your stepdad is probably fine with it. Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and The Cure are among the inductees. Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, Def Leppard, and The Zombies also made the cut.

Three of those acts—Def Leppard, Roxy Music, and Stevie Nicks—made it in on their first year as nominees (although Nicks was already inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac). This was the second time around for The Cure and Radiohead, the third for Janet Jackson, and the fourth for The Zombies.

So, no Devo, John Prine, Kraftwerk, LL Cool J, MC5, Rage Against The Machine, Rufus & Chaka Khan or Todd Rundgren this year, all of whom were shortlisted.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.