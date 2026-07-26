Rock Band Gets Arrested for Performing Out of a U-Haul at a Gas Station After Vans Warped Tour

Vans Warped Tour always unites the biggest rock fans in the world. Emo fans come out in full effect, classic 90s and 2000s bands come out of the woodwork, and punk rock energy permeates the air. This year’s Long Beach stop lineup included an all-star cast of acts like Papa Roach, Origami Angel, Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

Given the environment, this also allows a lot of lesser-known acts to promote their work in the area. Local acts will work nearby bars and parks, trying to attract concertgoers at Vans Warped Tour. However, that approach isn’t always the best. You can’t promise people will go anywhere else after the shows. So why not meet them where they are?

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After the show came to a close, San Francisco punk band Hemorage rented a U-Haul truck and parked outside a gas station near the event. Initially, it started out as good promotion, with fans gathering outside the U-Haul to rock out with the band.

However, it didn’t take long for several police cars to arrive on the scene to disrupt matters. Once they cleared locals out of the area, they pulled Hemorage out of the U-Haul and arrested them shortly afterward. Currently, there’s no word on what’s happening next with the band.

LIVE TONIGHT: Vans Warped Tour ended in Long Beach California. As everyone was leaving a band rented a U-Haul and attempted to play at a gas station next to the event



It looks like the entire Long Beach Police department showed up to shut it down. You can see them take the band… pic.twitter.com/8Ihta20VCX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 26, 2026

San Francisco Band Tries To Make a Name for Themselves After Vans Warped Tour and Get Arrested

Naturally, all the comments are essentially rolling their eyes at the police commotion. They all lament how local law enforcement is more interested in noise and disturbing the peace than any real crime. “Isn’t it funny that art is illegal if you don’t pay them money?” one person wrote. “Like they just expect people to have to pay a f**king venue just to play music. Meanwhile, they don’t enforce the f**king sound laws in our own neighborhood.”

Evidently, this isn’t the only time bands have rented U-Haul trucks to perform outside Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach. In 2025, the Long Beach tour stop saw a similar stunt pulled at a gas station. But this time, the band was left alone, and they gathered a decently sized crowd. Some even ran in circles and stirred up a mosh pit as the band raged on.

Vans Warped Tour is scheduled for July 26th in Long Beach. Then, the show hits the road in Montreal, Canada on August 21st and 22nd. The first day will include Joyce Manor, Sublime, All Time Low, and A Day to Remember. Then, the second day will have 3OH!3, Of Mice & Men, Yellowcard, and more.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)