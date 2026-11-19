Jordan Brunoli, bassist for Australian band Bugs, passed away at age 31. Radio station triple j confirmed the news on its Instagram page on November 19, 2026. Brunoli was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer in 2025, and occasionally shared updates while Bugs was working on their fourth album.

Triple j mentioned in its statement that Brunoli often joined the alternative radio station to talk about his outlook after the diagnosis. Specifically, he shared his perspective as a young person with a terminal illness. The post included a video segment of Brunoli on the station’s hack program with Dave Marchese.

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“He encouraged young Australians to take their health seriously and advocate for themselves,” the post noted. “One of his biggest joys was playing with Bugs and connecting with fans. Jordan described music as ‘therapy’ on days when he needed to get the noise out of his head.”

Australian Band Bugs Released Their Latest Album Three Months Before Bassist’s Death at 31

In August 2026, Jordan Brunoli shared an update on social media. He wrote that over the past year, he’d been through every possible treatment for his type of cancer.

“Unfortunately I have a mutation that causes rapid growth of tumors,” he wrote. “None of the treatments have been able to stop the cancer from spreading. I am now entering the final chapter of my life after being told in June I had a prognosis of 3-4 months.”

Over the past two years, Bugs had been working on their fourth album, Head Noise. The trio, also including Connor Brooker and Brock Weston, continued working through Brunoli’s cancer treatments.

“We kept recording when I was recovering from surgery, sick from chemo, even when I had neuropathy so bad I couldn’t feel the guitar I was playing,” Brunoli wrote in his post. He shared his hopes of releasing the album before his death, and possibly playing some live shows. Head Noise was released on August 28, 2026.

In his August 2026 interview with triple j’s hack, a brightly smiling Brunoli spoke candidly about death, and shared reflections on life and music. He also expressed gratitude for Bugs’ fans over the last 10 years, as well as his bandmates and partner.

“If I didn’t have Brock, Connor and my partner, G, keeping me grounded every day,” he said, “I wouldn’t be anywhere near as comfortable as I am right now.”

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